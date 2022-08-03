Global security architecture doesn't work - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine on the 161st day of the war with the Russian Federation

Corresponding video was published by рress service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The other day in our information space and in social networks there are a lot of reports about conflict situations and threats that are in other geographies. First the Balkans, then Taiwan, now maybe the Caucasus... All of these situations seem different, although they have one factor in common, which is that the global security architecture didn't work; if it did, there wouldn't be all this conflicts.

And this is really something that Ukraine has been paying attention to not just 161 days from the start of a full-scale war, but for years now. Ever since Russia completely ignored international law, the interests of humanity as such.

2014 was a turning point. Then, in completely obvious situations - with Crimea, with Donbass, with the shooting down of the Malaysian Boeing - Russia avoided immediate and tangible responsibility, retained business and political ties with the world...

Now many in global relations believe that it will succeed as well. This is why Ukrainians are now doing a very important thing for everyone in the world. Our people have united the free world not just around their fight for freedom, but around an understanding of how fragile our freedom is.

The freedom of every people in Europe and other parts of the world. This fragility can only be protected by joint action, and for this to work in the long term, there must be an effective global security architecture to ensure that no state can ever again resort to terror against another state," Zelensky said.

Read more: After all crimes in Ukraine, Russia no longer be able to 'save face' – Zelensky, speaking to Australian students