There is fire near Sochi airport. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A fire broke out near the international airport in the Russian city of Sochi.
This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.
They post a video of a black column of smoke rising near the airport.
The public reports that the fire occurred in a garage cooperative located next to the airport. Its causes are currently unknown.
