There is fire near Sochi airport. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A fire broke out near the international airport in the Russian city of Sochi.

This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

They post a video of a black column of smoke rising near the airport.

The public reports that the fire occurred in a garage cooperative located next to the airport. Its causes are currently unknown.

airport (225) fire (700) Russia (12202) Sochi (15)
