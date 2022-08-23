"No one speaks a word after the shot": footage of a Ukrainian ATGM firing at Russian positions. VIDEO

This footage was taken in spring 2022. In order not to give away the direct positions of the military and their tactics, project "Ukrainian Witness" publishes them only now, 4 months later.

In the video, which was published by project "Ukrainian Witness", 3rd Attack Battalion, 2nd Company, "Right Sector" DUK, informs Censor.NЕТ.

The location is the Northeastern Front, April 2022. In the story, you can see how preparations take place before a combat mission: first, the commander conducts a roll call, then the unit celebrates Easter. After that, the soldiers are briefed and sent to the position.

At the wheel is Igor Simutin. The whole Ukrainian army probably knows this man. He is a Red Cross volunteer who first pulled people out from under the Berkut balloons on Maidan, received the Order of Courage, 3rd degree for that. And then he became a paramedic at the front. But first Igor is known for his skills as a car mechanic: after working for almost 20 years in the automotive industry, he started repairing Hummers for the Ukrainian army. He even traveled to the United States to improve his skills. It is said that all the pickup trucks currently at the front have passed through his hands.

The unit takes up a position and begins to target Russian armored vehicles. After completing the task, it quickly leaves the position. It is not every day you see such footage: "Ukrainian Witness" deliberately publishes it after a long pause, because the video shows both the fighters' positions and their tactics. They have now changed.

After completing a combat mission, the military shares radio intercepts of Russian military conversations: "Be more careful. F*cking pickup truck, the pickup truck has an ATGM riding on it!" They laugh and even make a corresponding inscription on the vehicle.