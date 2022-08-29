It’s time for Russian military to run away - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Ukraine is giving back what it has and will be giving back - Kharkiv Region, Luhansk Region, Donetsk Region, Zaporizhia, Kherson Region, Crimea, and definitely - all of our water area of the Black and Azov Seas, from the Zmiynyi to the Kerch Strait.

It will be. It will be ours. And just as our society understands it, I want the occupiers to understand it too. There will be no place for them on Ukrainian soil.

Who wants to know what our plans are? You will not hear specifics from any really responsible person. Because this is war. And so it is at war. But the occupiers must know: we will chase them to the border. To our border, which line has not changed. The occupiers know it well.

If they want to survive, it's time for the Russian military to run away. Go home. If you are afraid to go back to your home in Russia - well, let such occupiers surrender, and we guarantee them compliance with all norms of the Geneva Conventions. If they do not hear me, they will have to deal with our defenders, who will not stop until they free everything that belongs to Ukraine.

And this is not something special. It's not something that's supposedly started. We've been talking about this for 187 days," Zelensky said.

