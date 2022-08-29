Legend of great state of Russia should be forgotten, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the legend of the "powerful country of Russia" should be forgotten.

"Everybody has to understand that they are not as powerful as they have been writing about themselves in the red books for the last 100 years. When this country was powerful, there were countries like Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and the Baltics within the USSR.

The legend of a great state should be forgotten. We're on the battlefield showing it," he said Monday, speaking by video link at the 17th Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

When asked about possible negotiations, Zelensky said that "we want our territories back. The process may be different. I'm not ready to predict how and when it will happen.

For negotiations, he said, it takes both sides to want it. "They don't want negotiations. The way they see it is an ultimatum in which we have to admit that Donbass and Crimea are Russian territories. They recently said that Ukraine should also recognize the south on Russian territories, after they hold some kind of 'referendum' there," the President stressed.

"They will still come for our other territories in six months," he said.

According to Zelensky, "the negotiating table will definitely be offered to us by representatives of the Russian authorities when they see the power in the world supporting Ukraine."

