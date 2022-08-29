Russia is not ready for negotiations, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that Russia is not ready for negotiations.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"They are not ready for negotiations, they have no desire to have them. For them, negotiations are a series of ultimatums that we should recognize Donbas and Crimea as Russian territory. And recently they began to publicly say that Ukraine should recognize the south of our country as Russian territory after they hold a new series of "referendums," the head of state emphasized.

Zelensky compared Russia to an alligator, which is very eager to seize everything that does not belong to it.

"Whatever you say to him, any words you say to him - in any case, they will come to other territories of Ukraine within six months, for example," the president added.

In addition, the head of state noted that he is not ready to predict when and how peace negotiations with the Russian Federation will begin, but emphasized that the Russian side will offer them when it sees the strength of the whole world that supports Ukraine.