Turkish company Baykar Makina has shown a prototype of new attack drone "Red Apple", which is planned to be produced in Ukraine. VIDEO

The Turkish company Baykar Makina showed the second prototype of the Bayraktar Kizilelma supersonic attack drone "Red Apple" is planned to be produced, in particular, at the plant that Baykar is going to build in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, video is spreading in the network.

The first flight of the UAV is scheduled for 2023. Developers claim that Kizilelma will be able to perform aggressive maneuvers during aerial combat, as well as move virtually unnoticed by the enemy due to its small radar area. For takeoff, the machine only needs a short runway, which will allow launching it from aircraft carriers.