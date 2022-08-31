Fire and explosions at ammunition warehouse in occupied Tavriisk. VIDEO
A video recording of a fire and explosions at an ammunition warehouse in occupied Tavriisk, Kherson region, has been published online.
As Censor.NET reports, a huge column of smoke can be seen on the recording and ammunition explosions can be heard.
