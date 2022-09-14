Russia began to widely use Iranian drones on front. VIDEO

Iranian Qods Yasir UAVs are used by the Russians for intelligence.

Russian propagandists themselves publish video evidence of the use of Iranian drones by the Russian army, Censor.NET reports.

They claim that this video of the positions of the AFU was taken in August. The filming was conducted by the Iranian Qods Yasir UAV - it is distinguished by a characteristic black "fin".

Qods Yasir is an analog of the American ScanEagle drone. It can conduct reconnaissance at a distance of 200 km for 8 hours.

See more: AFU shot down Iranian Shahed-136 attack UAV for first time near Kupiansk, - Strategic Committee. PHOTOS





