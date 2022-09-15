Impressive shots of howitzers’ work of AFU. VIDEO
M777A2 howitzers are used for counteroffensives in the Kharkiv region and the defense of Donbas.
Video of howitzers working Censor.NET was sent by subscribers.
These shots show the impressive work of our soldiers during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region and active defense in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.
