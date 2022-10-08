Artillery of operational group of Kryvy Rih troops and aerial reconnaissance of 129th territorial defense brigade destroyed Russian guns with calculation. VIDEO

The Kryvyi Rih Operational Group of Forces and the aerial reconnaissance of the 129th territorial defense Brigade destroyed the guns of the Russian army and eliminated three Russian occupiers.

This was reported by military serviceman, member of the Kryvy Rih City Council Mykola Kolesnyk, Censor.NET reports.

"Joint work of the artillery of the Kryvy Rih Air Force Base and the aerial reconnaissance of the 129th territorial defense brigade. The destruction of the cannon with a calculation of 3-200," he captioned the video.

Watch more: "We’ll give you injection, you’ll tell everything you know and don’t know," Tereshchenko, leader of community captured by occupiers, told about it. VIDEO