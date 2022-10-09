Russian occupants started letting passenger trains across Kerch Bridge. VIDEO

Russian occupants resumed traffic of freight and passenger trains across Crimean bridge, which was damaged by an explosion on Saturday morning.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was informed by Interfax referring to the carrier company and the Russian Ministry of Transport.

On Saturday evening, the first passenger train from occupied Symferopol to Moscow passed under the arches of the Kerch Bridge.

Double-decker train 28 Symferopol - Moscow departed from Symferopol at 17:10 Moscow time according to the schedule. Footage of this process appeared in social networks.



Crimea, 08/10/22, passenger train " Symferopol-Moscow" passed over the bridge https://t.co/bjrRLTVZxA #Крым pic.twitter.com/ZfkfkmoByo

— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) October 8, 2022