Three 2S5 "Hyacinth-S" self-propelled guns in excellent condition were won by Ukrainian fighters. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers immediately captured three Russian self-propelled guns 2С5 "Hyacinth-S" in excellent working condition.
As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers showed their achievements on social networks.
