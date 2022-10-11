ENG
Three 2S5 "Hyacinth-S" self-propelled guns in excellent condition were won by Ukrainian fighters. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers immediately captured three Russian self-propelled guns 2С5 "Hyacinth-S" in excellent working condition.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers showed their achievements on social networks.

