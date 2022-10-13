Ukrainian fighters captured Russian Kornet ATGM with ammunition. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers found the "Kornet" ATGM in good condition at the occupied position of the occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters showed their trophy on the social network.

"Kornet" is an anti-tank missile complex developed by the Tula Bureau of Instrumentation. It was developed based on the "Reflex" tank-guided weapons complex, retaining its main structural solutions. It is intended for defeating tanks and other armored targets, including those equipped with modern means of dynamic protection. The "Kornet-D" ATGM modification can also hit air targets. The main difference from the previous ATGMs "Fagot", "Konkurs" and "Metis" is in the guidance system. If the control of the latter anti-tank missiles was carried out by wires, then the Kornet anti-tank missile is guided by a laser beam.

Watch more: Fighters of 92nd SMB of Armed Forces of Ukraine captured 5 Russian mobilized soldiers. VIDEO