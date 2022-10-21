ENG
Ukrainian drone professionally destroys an enemy tank. VIDEO

A video of Ukrainian soldiers hitting a Russian tank with ammunition from a drone, after which it explodes, was posted online.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted in social media.

"The drone drops a "present" directly into the engine compartment of the Katsap T-72. South direction," the caption to the video reads.

