Ukrainian drone professionally destroys an enemy tank. VIDEO
A video of Ukrainian soldiers hitting a Russian tank with ammunition from a drone, after which it explodes, was posted online.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted in social media.
"The drone drops a "present" directly into the engine compartment of the Katsap T-72. South direction," the caption to the video reads.
