"Bavovna" in occupied Shakhtarsk, fuels are burning. VIDEO

In occupied Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region, a strong fire broke out near railway station.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ.

According to witnesses, cisterns with fuel and oil materials are burning. The occupants reported that 12 fuel containers are burning.

