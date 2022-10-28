Counterintelligence officers of SSU destroyed newest Russian anti-drone system. VIDEO
Military counterintelligence in Donetsk region destroyed the Russian radio electronic warfare (REW) station "Siloc-01".
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU Telegram.
It is reported that "Poachers" from the 13th Main Directorate of the Department of Military Counterintelligence of the SSU discovered a carefully disguised electronic warfare complex in one of the destroyed buildings.
"This is one of Russia's latest developments. The task of such an electronic warfare system is to combat drones. But our specialists simply work as snipers with strike drones. They have proven that this next "analogovnet" functions in an exemplary manner only on training grounds," the message reads.
