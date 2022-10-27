SSU discovered 33 agents and fire adjusters in cassocks, - Maliuk

The Security Service of Ukraine understands all possible threats of hostile influence in the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP), therefore it works in this direction with high quality.

As Censor.NET informs, this was said by at. head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the head of the Ukrainian special service, this environment is an ideal field for the functioning of the enemy residency.

"That's why we are working on this area qualitatively," Maliuk assured.

He recalled the detention of a "clergyman" in the Vinnytsia region, "who is Gundyaev's teammate and was in constant communication with the FSS."

"Confirming materials, in particular correspondence in messengers, have been found," - added V. at. head of the SSU.

"If we take the period since the beginning of the war, then we have opened 23 criminal proceedings against such characters, there are already 33 suspects - from classic agents gathering in-depth information to banal fire adjusters in cassocks," Maliuk said.