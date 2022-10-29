In Iranian drone "Mohajer-6" was found Ukrainian component - Defense Intelligence. VIDEO

Specialists of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense disassembled the downed "Mohajer-6" drone. They found evidence that the drone was made in Iran. And they discovered one Ukrainian component in it.

This is stated in the story of the Military Television of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

A drone shot down over the Black Sea fell into the hands of Ukrainian specialists. It was taken apart literally piece by piece.

"Three quarters of all components are American components. There are components from Japan, from China, from Sweden, from Austria. There is even Ukrainian production. There is one component, but it is there. Now our services will find out how it got there," said an employee of the Defense Intelligence.

Intelligence also noted that household components are used for the production of these drones.

The details of the drone are marked in the official language of Iran - Farsi.

"All evidence of the involvement of representatives of foreign countries in the supply of weapons and their components to terrorist Russia will be handed over to international organizations to impose economic sanctions on them," the intelligence agency said.