ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4862 visitors online
News Video War
35 569 35

Wreckage of Russian KA-52 helicopter and fragments of bodies of two enemy pilots were found by Ukrainian fighters in Kherson region. VIDEO

The Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which was shot down by soldiers of the 60th brigade about a month ago, was found by soldiers of the 9th rifle battalion in the Kherson region.

The video from the place where the helicopter fell was published on his page in the social network by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 73,270 people (+800 per day), 1,438 UAVs, 2,714 tanks, 1,733 artillery systems, 5,525 armored vehicles

Author: 

air force (529) elimination (5047) Yurii Butusov (1215) Khersonska region (2075)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 