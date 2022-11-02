Wreckage of Russian KA-52 helicopter and fragments of bodies of two enemy pilots were found by Ukrainian fighters in Kherson region. VIDEO

The Russian Ka-52 helicopter, which was shot down by soldiers of the 60th brigade about a month ago, was found by soldiers of the 9th rifle battalion in the Kherson region.

The video from the place where the helicopter fell was published on his page in the social network by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov.

