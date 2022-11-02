Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 73,270 people (+800 per day), 1,438 UAVs, 2,714 tanks, 1,733 artillery systems, 5,525 armored vehicles

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 2, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 73,270 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 02/11 are approximately:

73,270 (+800) personnel were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 2714 (+16) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 5525 (+24) units,

artillery systems – 1733 (+3) units,

MLRS – 387 (+4) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 198 (+1) units,

aircraft – 277 (+1) units,

helicopters – 258 (+1) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1438 (+23),

cruise missiles ‒ 397 (+0),

ships ‒ 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4153 (+10) units,

special equipment ‒ 154 (+0).

The occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiivka and Lyman directions.

