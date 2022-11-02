Destruction of enemy SPAAG 2C6 "Tunguska" in Kherson region. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson region destroyed the enemy self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun complex 2S6 "Tunguska".
As Censor.NET reports, a successful attack by Ukrainian fighters was recorded by a drone.
