Battle of paratroopers of 25th brigade with Russian invaders. VIDEO

Fragments of the battle of paratroopers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade with the Russian occupiers have been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recordings were made by a Ukrainian soldier on a camera mounted on ammunition. The battle took place in the area of the administrative border between the Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

Russian Army (9099) elimination (5073) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (52)
