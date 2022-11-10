Soldiers of 80th SAB destroyed Russian APCs, IFVs, and MT-LB. VIDEO

Fighters of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the equipment of the Russian occupiers.

As reported by Censor.NET, a video of the work of the soldiers of the 80th Separate Assault Brigade was published on Facebook.

Read more: In southern direction, AFU destroyed 125 occupiers, enemy equipment and warehouse with ammunition, - OC "South"

"Typical weekdays of the 80s. Destroyed APCs, IFVs, MT-LB, and a car. Every day we burn Russian, we are getting closer to victory. Always the first! Glory to the SAB!" - reads the message