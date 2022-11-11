ENG
Zelensky on attack on Mykolaiv: Russia’s cynical response to successes of AFU at front. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, called the missile attack on Mykolaiv a cynical response of Russia to the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the front.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zelensky wrote about this on Telegram.

"Mykolaiv. The terrorist state's cynical response to our successes at the front. The attack on a five-story apartment building. It was destroyed from the 5th to the 1st floor. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," Zelensky said.

According to him, "Russia will not abandon its despicable tactics. And we will not abandon our struggle. The occupiers will be responsible for every crime against Ukraine and Ukrainians."

