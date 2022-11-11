ENG
At night, Russians shelled residential area of Mykolaiv, rocket hit 5-story building: two people were killed, two were injured. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian occupiers shelled the residential quarter of Mykolaiv. One of the rockets hit the fifth floor.

This was reported by the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"At night, Russian scum shelled a residential area of Mykolayiv. One of the rockets hit the 5th floor. Destruction from the 5th to the 1st floor.

Currently, two dead and two wounded are known. Emergency personnel are continuing the search and rescue operation," the report said.

Read more: 149 civilians have died in Mykolaiv since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

