Paratrooper of 95th SAAB landed another Russian "Orlan-10". VIDEO

A Zhytomyr paratrooper shot down another Russian Orlan-10 UAV. The Ukrainian defender already has 15 enemy drones on his account.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Command of the Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"When an anti-aircraft gunner of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine goes on a hunt for the pseudo "Celt", it is in vain for the Russians to hope that they will see their drones or helicopters again.

The sergeant of the anti-aircraft missile-artillery division of the Zhytomyr Assault Troops brigade already has more than 15 downed "Orlans" and two Ka-52 helicopters," the report says.

It is noted that the defender is a little over 20 years old, he studied at the Faculty of Forestry in one of the Ukrainian universities.

Watch more: Soldier of 95th SAAB destroys Russian tank in Luhansk region. VIDEO

"However, unfortunately for the Russians, in the spring of this year, the "Celt" underwent training abroad, and now it is not giving peace to the enemies. Watch the latest video, in which our soldier shoots down another "Orlan" with a high-speed Starstreak missile."