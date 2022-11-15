Enemy is hitting energy infrastructure, stay in shelters, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Ukrainians and urged them to stay in shelters.

The head of state stated this in a video message, informs Censor.NET.

"85 rockets were fired over Ukraine, over our cities. Most of them hit the energy infrastructure. It's clear what the enemy wants; he won't get what he wants. There may be about 20 more strikes ahead. I'm asking you all to take care of yourself and stay safe. shelters for some time.

I know the strikes cut off our power supply in many cities of our country. We are working, and we will restore everything, survive everything," he said.

