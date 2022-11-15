Russia fired about 100 missiles over Ukraine, - Air Force (updated)

The occupiers fired about 100 rockets into Ukraine during a massive strike

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force, Yuriy Ignat, informs Censor.NET.

"80 rockets have already been fired, 20 are still flying (as of 5:30 p.m. - ed.). The occupiers were overrun on October 10. But our anti-aircraft forces are working. There are hits," he said.

According to the spokesman, this is one of the most massive strikes since the beginning of the war.

"First of all, these are Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles. Usually, the formal launch is in the Caspian and Rostov regions, Volgodonsk. The aircraft of strategic aviation are Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers. The bulk of these carriers is air-based. The rest of the missiles are of the "Calibre" naval basing from the Black Sea water area. A typical mass missile attack is used by the enemy. The Air Force expected such a development of events, that is why we are working. Not only are our weapons working, but they have also been reinforced with some samples of Western equipment. This weaponry is undergoing its baptism of fire," Ignat said.