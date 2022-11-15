Occupiers hit Kirovohrad region with rockets, - OVA

The occupiers hit the Kirovohrad region with rockets.

This was reported by the head of Kirovohrad OVA, Andriy Raikovych, in the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Enemy rocket strikes did not miss us either. 2 arrivals. Energy infrastructure facilities in the Kropyvnytskyi district were hit. There are no victims. I insist! Everyone be in shelters! The third wave of rockets!" the message says.

