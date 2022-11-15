Explosions heard in Kovel district of Volyn, - OVA

Explosions are heard in Volyn during the air raid warning.

This was announced by the head of the OVA, Yuriy Pogulyajko, informs Censor.NET.

"Explosions in the Kovel region. Do not leave shelter! I also emphasize - no photos and videos!" - said the head of the regional administration.

Read more: Enemy hit critical infrastructure facility in Rivne, - Mayor Tretyak