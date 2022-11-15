Explosions heard in Kovel district of Volyn, - OVA
Explosions are heard in Volyn during the air raid warning.
This was announced by the head of the OVA, Yuriy Pogulyajko, informs Censor.NET.
"Explosions in the Kovel region. Do not leave shelter! I also emphasize - no photos and videos!" - said the head of the regional administration.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password