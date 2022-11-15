ENG
Enemy hit critical infrastructure facility in Rivne, - Mayor Tretyak

The occupiers hit a critical infrastructure facility in Rivne with rockets.

The mayor of Rivne, Oleksandr Tretyak, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Equally! A critical infrastructure object has been hit! Some parts of the city are without electricity," the message reads.

