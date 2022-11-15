Enemy hit critical infrastructure facility in Rivne, - Mayor Tretyak
The occupiers hit a critical infrastructure facility in Rivne with rockets.
The mayor of Rivne, Oleksandr Tretyak, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"Equally! A critical infrastructure object has been hit! Some parts of the city are without electricity," the message reads.
