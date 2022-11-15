Explosions are heard in Kyiv - Telegram channels
Currently, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, except for Crimea. Meanwhile, there are reports of explosions in Kyiv.
This is reported by Censor.NET concerning Telegram channels.
At the moment, it is not known whether it was the work of anti-aircraft defense or whether a hit was recorded.
