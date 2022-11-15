ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13090 visitors online
News War
28 067 63

Explosions are heard in Kyiv - Telegram channels

київ

Currently, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, except for Crimea. Meanwhile, there are reports of explosions in Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET concerning Telegram channels.

At the moment, it is not known whether it was the work of anti-aircraft defense or whether a hit was recorded.

Read more: Russians are attacking Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, but suffering heavy losses

explosion (1540) Kyyiv (2113) rocket (1587)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 