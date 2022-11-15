Russians are attacking Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, but suffering heavy losses

The Russian occupiers are conducting round-the-clock assaults in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions, suffering heavy losses.

This was reported by Serhiy Cherevaty, the Eastern Group of Forces spokesman, informs Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

According to him, the enemy is conducting constant assaults in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, trying to break through Ukrainian defenses.

He noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are inflicting fire damage with all types of weapons, and the Russians are suffering heavy losses, which can be seen from the reports of the General Staff.

"The intensity of the attacks is leveled by our fire and the quality of our defense. Any normal army in the world they are already suffering critical losses, the enemy can lose up to a battalion every day. They could think and change their tactics, but so far it is not visible - they are following the task of political management," Cherevaty said.

The speaker of the Armed Forces emphasized that it will not be easy to transfer troops from the Kherson region of the Russian Federation, and the Ukrainian command will not allow the enemy to do so.

