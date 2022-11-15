Russians carried out mass launch of X-101 missile from Volgograd-Astrakhan region

The Russian invaders mass-launched X-101 missiles.

This was announced by the head of Kryvorizka VA Oleksandr Vilkul, Censor.NET informs.

"Kryvyi Rih. We are urgently taking shelter. Mass launch of Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95 from the Volgograd-Astrakhan area. Probably two waves. The targets in Ukraine are not known," he said.

The head of Mykolayiv OVA announced that the rockets were in the air and urged everyone to go to a shelter.

The head of the Zaporizhia regional administration, Oleksandr Starukh, also stated the probability of a massive missile attack by the enemy.

Read more: At G20 summit, consensus on condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine is gaining strength, - Scholz