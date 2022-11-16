Chornobaivka after liberation from Russian occupiers. VIDEO

During the occupation, the Chornobaivka airport became a base for the Russian invaders.

The video was published on the YouTube channel of the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

"Chornobayivka is littered with broken Russian military equipment. Chornobayivka airfield became the base of the Russian occupiers near Kherson and was subjected to repeated missile strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was here that HIMARS missiles struck, the entire headquarters of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division was destroyed, and the commander was killed. This place became one of from the famous places of the war - as a symbol of the stubbornness of the Russian command, which constantly concentrated troops on this base, which led to heavy losses of Russians, and a symbol of the skill of Ukrainians, who find ways to crush and defeat the Russian occupiers," the message reads.

Read more: NATO will not close sky over Ukraine after incident with missile in Poland, - spokesman of government of Germany