Ukrainian soldiers convoyed "Wagnerian" into captivity using drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian servicemen captured a Russian occupant "Wagnerian" using a drone.

This was stated by blogger Necro Mancer, reports Censor.NЕТ.

He published a video in which the soldiers of the 54th Brigade showed how after the liquidation of the Wagner unit, one survivor decided to surrender. With the help of a drone, the "Wagnerian" was escorted to the specified surrender point.

Watch more: Fighters of "KRAKEN" special unit captured more than ten occupiers in yard of village house. VIDEO