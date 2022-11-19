Ukrainian soldiers convoyed "Wagnerian" into captivity using drone. VIDEO
Ukrainian servicemen captured a Russian occupant "Wagnerian" using a drone.
This was stated by blogger Necro Mancer, reports Censor.NЕТ.
Украинские БПЛА уже российских вояк в плен конвоируют. До чего техника дошла https://t.co/cvrxoCQPO2 #Вагнер #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/gee3YI8wci— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) November 18, 2022
He published a video in which the soldiers of the 54th Brigade showed how after the liquidation of the Wagner unit, one survivor decided to surrender. With the help of a drone, the "Wagnerian" was escorted to the specified surrender point.
