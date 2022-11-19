ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12956 visitors online
News Video War
27 101 30

Ukrainian soldiers convoyed "Wagnerian" into captivity using drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian servicemen captured a Russian occupant "Wagnerian" using a drone.

This was stated by blogger Necro Mancer, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Украинские БПЛА уже российских вояк в плен конвоируют. До чего техника дошла https://t.co/cvrxoCQPO2 #Вагнер #RussianUkrainianWar pic.twitter.com/gee3YI8wci

— Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) November 18, 2022

He published a video in which the soldiers of the 54th Brigade showed how after the liquidation of the Wagner unit, one survivor decided to surrender. With the help of a drone, the "Wagnerian" was escorted to the specified surrender point.

Watch more: Fighters of "KRAKEN" special unit captured more than ten occupiers in yard of village house. VIDEO

Author: 

hostages (638) 54th brigade (49) Wagner PMC (270) drones (2456)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 