Traitor Andriy Stepa was blown up in occupied Kakhovka. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Kakhovka, the car of the traitor Andriy Stepa, who "headed" the occupation "administration" of the village of Lyubimivka in the Kherson region, was blown up. Stepa was eliminated.

This was reported in the Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"In the occupied Kakhovka, the local Gauleiter Andriy Shtepa was burned," the message reads.

Russian media say that Stepa was blown up in his car and that he was burned alive in the car.

On July 18, the occupiers appointed Stepa as the "leader" of the Liubymiv community. He was born in Russia, but lived in Ukraine for a long time.

For the past 15 years, Stepa lived in Vasylivka, where he worked in the local communal farm and unsuccessfully ran for the post of village head. It was also reported that Stepa sold moonshine and spent money on drugs.

In the summer, the local publication "Most" reported that after the appointment of Stepa, terror began in the village of Vasylivka.

It was reported that Stepa had conflicts with many locals and he showed the occupiers who lived where and said that he would take revenge on everyone.



