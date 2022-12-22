Artillerists destroy two enemy dugouts with a direct hit. VIDEO
Through aerial reconnaissance, Ukrainian artillery destroyed two enemy dugouts with a direct hit.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, with two precise strikes Ukrainian warriors practically eliminated the occupants' equipped position.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password