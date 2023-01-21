Sea King helicopters have already arrived in Ukraine, - Reznikov. VIDEO

S-61 Sea King helicopters have arrived in Ukraine from UK.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter, posting a corresponding video.

"The Sea King from the UK has arrived in its new kingdom near the Black Sea in Ukraine! This is a powerful reinforcement for the Ukrainian Navy. Our cooperation will continue to develop. Thank you Ben Wallace. Together we will protect the seas and lands across Europe," the statement reads.

As a reminder, it was reported in November 2022 that the UK would provide three Sea King helicopters to Ukraine.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that Ukrainian crews had been training in the United Kingdom for six weeks. The Ukrainian side reported that it would use the new helicopters for search and rescue missions.