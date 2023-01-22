Destruction of enemy ammunition in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

The defenders of Ukraine destroyed the enemy’s ammunition depot in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Destruction of the occupiers' ammunition depot in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the General Staff noted, publishing the relevant video.

