Destruction of enemy ammunition in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
The defenders of Ukraine destroyed the enemy’s ammunition depot in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"Destruction of the occupiers' ammunition depot in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the General Staff noted, publishing the relevant video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password