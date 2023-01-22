AFU hit "VIP-hospital" of Ruscists in occupied Kadiivka, - Strategic Committee
Ukrainian defenders struck a hospital of the occupiers in the occupied Luhansk region.
This was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"Luhansk region. Stakhanov is occupied, also known as Kadiivka. Yesterday, a high-precision weapon was struck at the former profilatory of the machine-building plant.
Recently, the Russian occupiers turned it into a VIP hospital in which only Kadyriv residents were treated. There won't be anymore!" the message says.
