Residential building in Kramatorsk that was hit by Russian rocket yesterday. VIDEO

A video recording the destruction of a residential building in Kramatorsk, which was hit by a Russian rocket, has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the video recording was made by using a drone.

Also remind, that yesterday the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk, as a result of which 2 people died and a house was destroyed.

Read more: Russians hit Kramatorsk again, - mayor (updated)

