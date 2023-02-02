Residential building in Kramatorsk that was hit by Russian rocket yesterday. VIDEO
A video recording the destruction of a residential building in Kramatorsk, which was hit by a Russian rocket, has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the video recording was made by using a drone.
Also remind, that yesterday the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk, as a result of which 2 people died and a house was destroyed.
