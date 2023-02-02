Strategically, Russia’s loss is already clear. But tactically, they still have resource to attempt offensive actions, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a traditional address to Ukrainians on the evening of February 3.

"Today, I held a meeting of the Stavka, for the first time in a dual format. First, the traditional full composition of the Stavka. We reviewed the situation at the front. Russia's attempts to increase pressure in Donbas. Supplying the army. Training of personnel and other issues of constant attention of the Stavka.

And then, in the afternoon, there was an additional meeting of the members of the Stavka in a narrow format. For a particularly important conversation.

We will not leave any aggressive action of the occupier without our response. The enemy is at a specific stage. When strategically, Russia's loss is already clear. But tactically, they still have the resources to attempt offensive actions," the Ukrainian President emphasized.

He continued: "We have to continue what we are doing. We need to strengthen our resilience, to be absolutely united in our desire to provide our army and all defenders with the necessary weapons and equipment - we in Ukraine need to speak with one voice with the world on defense supplies. We also need to significantly increase global pressure on Russia every month.

We are also continuing our fight against the internal enemy, and I thank the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Prosecutor General's Office and all those who are still involved in the cleansing of our country.

New steps will be taken. I thank every soldier, sailor, sergeant major, officer and general! To everyone who is resilient! I thank everyone who helps Ukraine!"

