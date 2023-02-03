ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13231 visitors online
News Video War
15 283 9

Fighters of 103rd Terrodefense Brigade destroyed enemy’s field ammunition depot with help of drone. VIDEO

Fighters of the 63rd battalion of the 103rd ground defense brigade destroyed the enemy’s field storage of ammunition with the help of a combat drone.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers published a video of the successful attack on social networks.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 129,870 people (+840 per day), 3,215 tanks, 2,215 artillery systems, 6,388 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

ammunition (611) elimination (4992) drones (2326)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 