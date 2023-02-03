Fighters of 103rd Terrodefense Brigade destroyed enemy’s field ammunition depot with help of drone. VIDEO
Fighters of the 63rd battalion of the 103rd ground defense brigade destroyed the enemy’s field storage of ammunition with the help of a combat drone.
As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian soldiers published a video of the successful attack on social networks.
