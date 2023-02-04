Zelensky: Legal action will be taken against those with Russian citizenship. VIDEO

On the evening of February 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians with an address.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

The statement reads: "We have good news: 116 more Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity. Of these, 114 are privates and sergeants, and two are officers.

They are soldiers of our army, National Guard, territorial defense, Navy, Border Guard, and State Emergency Service.

We are constantly working to bring home all our people held in Russian captivity. And I am happy every time we succeed.

In total, since February 24, our team has managed to return 1762 Ukrainians from Russian captivity. I also thank all those involved in helping these people after their return.

Today, I signed the relevant documents to take another step to protect and cleanse our country of those who are on the side of the aggressor.

There are submissions from the Security Service regarding individuals who have been identified as having Russian citizenship.

Tomorrow, another legal step will be taken to implement the NSDC's sanctions decisions.

And we are working to synchronize our sanctions decisions with the jurisdictions of our partners. The enemies of the free world have no right to use the free world for their own interests.

Glory to all our soldiers! Thanks to everyone who helps!

Glory to Ukraine!