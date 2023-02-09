Five occupiers from 155th marine brigade of Russian army were captured by Ukrainian fighters near Vuhledar. VIDEO
Near Vuhledar, Ukrainian soldiers captured five invaders from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Army.
As Censor.NET reports, the soldiers published the video of the search and the first interrogation on social networks.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password