ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10274 visitors online
News Video War
38 234 55

Five occupiers from 155th marine brigade of Russian army were captured by Ukrainian fighters near Vuhledar. VIDEO

Near Vuhledar, Ukrainian soldiers captured five invaders from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Army.

As Censor.NET reports, the soldiers published the video of the search and the first interrogation on social networks.

Read more: Debris clearance after rockets hit industrial building in Chernihiv region on February 8 has been completed, 2 people died, - RMA

Author: 

Russian Army (9051) hostages (618) Vuhledar (81)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 