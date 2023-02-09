Ukrainian artillery hits a Russian Mi-24/Mi-35M helicopter. VIDEO
A video showing a helicopter being shot down in Donetsk region was posted online.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, the author of the publication claims that this is a Russian Mi-24/Mi-35M helicopter. The recording shows that the aircraft came under artillery fire after it landed in a field near a car that was standing near a thicket. Several people can be seen moving from the car to the helicopter.
"Eastern direction, destruction of a Russian Mi-24/Mi-35M helicopter by Ukrainian artillery," the author of the post notes in his comment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password