Occupiers shelled center of Kherson with incendiary ammunition. VIDEO
The Russian occupiers shelled the center of Kherson with incendiary ammunition at night.
As Censor.NET reports, a video recording the war crime of the Russian army was published on social networks.
"This night, rioters shelled the center of Kherson with incendiary shells. They landed in one of the yards," the author of the publication writes in a comment to the video.
