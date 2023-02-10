ASD: Every Ukrainian should be able to use weapons. VIDEO

Total war requires the total readiness of the nation to resist, so every Ukrainian must be able to use weapons. Professional training of soldiers in war saves their lives.

As Censor.NET reports, about how to effectively and quickly prepare yourself for extreme and combat conditions, about mass training of military and civilians for combat operations, about military-patriotic education of youth, - the leaders and instructors of the military-sports public organization Alfa Self Defense (ASD) tell in the new issue of the "Defense" program.